Dec. 3, 1963 - April 1, 2023

ROANOKE — Deborah Sue "Deb" McCann, 59, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born on December 3, 1963, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Keith and Mary Osberg Phillips. She married Jeffrey Bachman in 1982. He passed away in 1984. She then married Steve McCann in 1992. He survives.

Also surviving are her four daughters: Amber (Jeremy) Hilton of Roanoke, Amber (Jim) Beard of Morning Sun, IA, Melinda (Mark) Newhouse of Bloomington, Kayse McCann of Colorado; three brothers: Jeff (Angie) Arnold of Pekin, Rob (Kim) Phillips of Eureka, Steve (Sara) Phillips of Morton; one sister, Jeanette Phillips of Minonk; ten grandchildren: Declan, Alayna, and Harland Hilton, Kurt and Remi Beard, Gavin, Aubrey and Emerson Newhouse, Jessika and Jakson Millirons; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant son, Kenneth McCann; one sister, Theresa Arnold; and one brother, Jerry Arnold.

Deb loved her family and enjoyed spending anytime she could with them. She was so proud of all her family. Deb embraced and loved all the children and grandchildren as her own and never liked titles such as stepchildren and step grandchildren. This love and compassion were also why Deb spent most of her adult life caring and loving other people's children at her daycare in Roanoke.

Deb was an avid cook and baker. She loved making cakes. She also enjoyed needlepoint and anything creative she could make. She has a passion for everything that she did and took on when she set her mind to it.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be a visitation and celebration of her life on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help them with them with incurred medical and other expenses.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.