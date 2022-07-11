Deborah Leigh Bryant

Feb. 4, 1955 - June 16, 2022

SHAWANO — Deborah Leigh "Debbie" Bryant, age 67, of Shawano, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, at Birch Hill Health Services in Shawano.

Debbie was born in Normal, IL, on February 4, 1955, a daughter of the late Ursel and Vera (Leigh) Bryant. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Illinois State University in Normal, IL. She worked as a legal assistant at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, IL. Debbie loved her cats, Lovey, and Miss Kitty. She was a fan of nature and wildlife, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating. Debbie was also talented at crochet creations and stamping.

Survivors include her nieces: Amy (Clayton) Kane of Shawano, WI, Kim (Jeff) Harmon of Jasper, IN, and Suzyn (Derke) Price of Naperville, IL; her great-nieces and great-nephews: Christian (Kayla) Kane of Pulaski, WI, Nathan (Alma Oviedo) Kane of Warner Robbing, GA, Drew Kane of Shawano, WI, Thad (Katharine) Harmon of Jasper, IN, Annika (Sam) DeWitt of Indianapolis, IN, Nolan Harmon, Patrick Harmon, and Reid Harmon, all of Jasper, IN, Nicholas Price of Austin, TX, and Anne Price of Pomona, CA; and her great-great-niece, Rory Virginia DeWitt of Jasper, IN.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Bryant, and her brother, Jerry Bryant and baby brother, Eugene Bryant.

A memorial service for Debbie will be held in Funks Grove, IL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and plants, donations are preferred to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service in Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.