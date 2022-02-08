FORREST — Deborah Jean Palmore, 72, of Forrest, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:21 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her residence, Forrest.

Debbie was born March 19, 1949, in Fairbury the daughter of George and Mae Meister Hack.

Debbie was a fierce and loving mother and had a strength that was unsurpassed. With her strong faith in the Lord, she raised three children as a single parent.

Surviving are her three children: Amy (Jon) Cabbage, Tracy Somers, Sean (Christine) Palmore, all in Forrest. Eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers: Jon Hack and James Hack, both of Greeley, CO; and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Connie Hack; one niece, Michelle Hack; and one son-in-law, Michael Somers.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Living Word Church, Roberts with Pastor Douglas Lee officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials can be given to the family or the American Heart Association as their continued research saves lives, especially the life of her first-born great-grandson.

