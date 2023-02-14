Oct. 14, 1970 - Feb. 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Deborah "Deb" J. Guthrie, 52, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

She was born October 14, 1970, daughter of Joe and Linda Wood Seten. She married William "Bill" Guthrie on April 1, 2002, he preceded her in death on December 4, 2011.

Surviving are her mother, Linda Seten, Bloomington; her father, Joe (Roxy) Seten, Urbana; a brother, Tim (Deb) Seten, Urbana; two nephews: Taylor and Travis Seten; grand-nephew, Tylen Seten; and a long-time friend, Rick Menken, Bloomington.

Deb enjoyed working as a bartender, having worked at the Windjammer, Copper Top, Lucky 7 and last at the Spotted Dog. She enjoyed her "Monday Fun Days" with her mom, Linda. She will be fondly remembered for her big blue eyes and always being happy and kind-spirited. Deb will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.

There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or to her mother, Linda.

