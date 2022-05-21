April 10, 1952 - May 19, 2022

EFFINGHAM — Deborah Butler Blue, age 70, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Gridley, IL, passed away at 5:18 PM, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence in Effingham. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington Street, Bloomington, IL, will host her visitation at 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM., Fr. Geoff Horton will officiate.

Her memorial mass will be 10:00 AM Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, 1001 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL., Fr. Geoff Horton will officiate.

Her graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022, at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Gridley Public Library, 320 N. Center Street, PO Box 370, Gridley, IL 61744.

Debbi, the daughter of Albert William Butler II and Kathryn Kramer Butler, was born April 10, 1952, in Mendota, IL. She married Stephen T. Blue, DDS on July 7, 1979 in Sublette, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are her three daughters: Stephanie (Christopher) Fletcher, Chicago, IL, Micki (Christopher) Parr, North Chesterfield, VA, and Kayla Blue, Bloomington, IL; Two brothers: Bill (Christine) Butler, Mendota, IL, and Jim (Nancy) Butler, Bartlett, IL; and one sister, Bonnie Butler, North Chesterfield, VA survive. Debbi is preceded in death by her parents.

Debbi cherished her four grandchildren: Theodore and Grace Fletcher, Chicago, IL, and Roman and Elena Parr, North Chesterfield, VA.

Debbi was a proud alumna of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. She held a BA in English Education and an MA in English, and was a Bronze Tablet honoree. She began her career as an educator in 1975. Her devotion and service to her community included over thirty years as cantor at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, Flanagan, IL, twenty-six years of teaching in the Bloomington Catholic Schools, years of directing drama at Gridley High School, and leading local Cub Scouts. Debbi shared her talents as a musician and storyteller at the Gridley Public Library, Breakfast with Santa, and Vacation Bible School.

An avid friend, a faithful devotee to her Lord, an exceptional mother, Debbi's impact is her legacy.

