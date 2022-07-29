Deanna Paulette Carmen

Oct. 30, 1944 - July 25, 2022

PINELLAS PARK, FL — Paulette was born to Willis and Mary (Halliday) Carmen in Beardstown, IL. She attended the Mennonite School of Nursing in Bloomington, IL. She graduated with her LPN license. She later earned her RN license. She also graduated from Beauty School in Bloomington, with a State-issued Beauticians license. After retiring as an RN, Paulette returned to college at Everglades University earning a Bachelor's degree in Alternative Medicines.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marnie Irvin; and her stepfather, Donald Bayless.

Paulette is survived by her husband, Bill Stapleton; three brothers: Jeremy Carmen, Dennis Carmen, and Donald Bayless; also one sister, Mardee Bayless; additionally two sons: Michael Irvin, Bloomington, IL, and Marshall Irvin, New York City, NY; and one daughter, Shannon Irvin, Pinellas Park, FL; plus five grandchildren and and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Taylor Family Funeral Home, 5300 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, and will begin at 1:00 PM on July 30, 2022.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at http:/www.cancer.orgnvolvedonateemorial-giving.html.