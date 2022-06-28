March 21, 1964 - June 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Deanna K. Kuehling, 58, of Bloomington, passed away on June 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cervical cancer.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Rucker Chapel Cemetery in DeWitt County.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Rucker Chapel, PO Box 13, Le Roy, IL 61752.

Deanna was born on March 21, 1964, in Bloomington, the daughter of Lyle and Phyllis Johnson Kuehling.

Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Kuehling; brother, Kirk (Elizabeth Traiteur) Kuehling; aunts and uncle: Rose (Tom) Bayless, Blanche Shelton, Donna Arvanis, and Barbara Bocke; and her father, Lyle Kuehling.

Deanna was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Johnson; paternal grandparents, Virgil and Oma Kuehling; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Esther Johnson.

Deanna was employed with Mitsubishi Motors in Normal for over 26-years. After the company closed, Deanna went to school and received her LPN. She was employed as an LPN at St. Clara's Rehab & Senior Care in Lincoln for four years, until her cancer diagnosis required her to focus on her health.

Deanna loved the outdoors, gardening, and cooking. Whenever Deanna had a chance to travel, she would go to the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter and her family. She will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.