Dean L. Seefeld

Dean served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He studied music at the Chicago Conservatory. He received his MBA at a university in Chicago, IL. Dean joined the IAA Credit Union, Bloomington, IL, in 1958, as an employee of Country Life during that time he brought 1.7 million in assets to 98 million in assets until retirement in March 2003 as CEO and President of IAA Credit Union. He instituted IAA's first automated telephone response system, "APRIL" the use of ATM cards and the advent of home banking services. Dean was particular proud of the employees stating, "you're only as good as the people your surround yourself with," and "they are all outstanding!" When friends and colleges were asked to comment on Dean's three-decades of leadership at the helm of the IAA Credit Union the words enthusiasm, dedication, financial knowledge, and "sense of humor" came up quite often. Dean championed his wife's artistic commitment to the community, managing Gallery 300 and Grey Dove Gallery in downtown Bloomington. He was considered "the caretaker of art."