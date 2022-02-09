NORMAL — Dean L. Seefeld, age 88, of Normal, IL, passed away at 5:45 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
At Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. A celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday April 24, 2022, at the VFW Post #454 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL. Private inurnment will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.
Cremation services provided by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Dean was born September 21, 1933, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Louis Arthur and Elva Barton Seefeld. He married Kay A. Young on October 7, 1961, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away October 21, 2012.
Surviving is his son, Todd Seefeld, Normal IL; son-in-law, Scott Crowell, Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren: Andrea, Nicole, Ryne and Kyle; two sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Young and Jackie Vance. Also surviving nephews: Chip, Mike and Steven Young.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Tami Crowell, and a brother-in-law, Reg Young.
Dean served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He studied music at the Chicago Conservatory. He received his MBA at a university in Chicago, IL. Dean joined the IAA Credit Union, Bloomington, IL, in 1958, as an employee of Country Life during that time he brought 1.7 million in assets to 98 million in assets until retirement in March 2003 as CEO and President of IAA Credit Union. He instituted IAA's first automated telephone response system, "APRIL" the use of ATM cards and the advent of home banking services. Dean was particular proud of the employees stating, "you're only as good as the people your surround yourself with," and "they are all outstanding!" When friends and colleges were asked to comment on Dean's three-decades of leadership at the helm of the IAA Credit Union the words enthusiasm, dedication, financial knowledge, and "sense of humor" came up quite often. Dean championed his wife's artistic commitment to the community, managing Gallery 300 and Grey Dove Gallery in downtown Bloomington. He was considered "the caretaker of art."
He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather to all of his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be missed dearly.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.