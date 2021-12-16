BLOOMINGTON — Dean Christian "Chris" Briggs, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Those attending either event will be required to wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley, 830 South Addison Avenue, Villa Park, IL, 60181-1153, or to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation.

He was born September 22, 1952, in Galesburg, a son of H. Dean and H. Christelle Harshbarger Briggs. He married Wendy Jordan on June 21, 1975, in Gibson City and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Elizabeth (Zachary Williams) Briggs and Stephanie (Jake) Stone; a brother, David (Pam) Briggs; and four grandchildren: Rowan, Roberta, Remington and Reyna.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Willard Briggs.

Chris graduated from Illinois State University and enjoyed a long career with several area banks, retiring from State Farm Insurance Companies. A talented bass and piano player, Chris was a long-time musician and played with Hip Pocket for over 25 years. He and Wendy loved to travel, and he cherished his role as a grandfather.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.