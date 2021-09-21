BLOOMINGTON — Dean Christ Bartges, 77, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery, Mackinaw. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The Trisagion, a short Orthodox prayer service, will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church Building Fund.

He was born March 11, 1944 in Danville, a son of Christ and Margaret Baryames Bartges.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Ginny Bartges; a sister, Phyllis (Eric) Bayles; a brother, Arthur (Judy) Bartges; and his mother-in-law, Ethel Fesler. Dean also appreciated the special relationship fostered by his step-daughter, Merry Wilson and her daughter, Vivian of Mesa, Arizona, and another step-granddaughter, Isabel Wilson of Bloomington.

Dean graduated from Danville High School, earned his undergrad degree at Truman State University and his Master's at Illinois State University. He dedicated his career to teaching and coaching at several area schools where he taught Physical Education and Driver's Education. Dean was committed to his role as a coach, to boys and girls alike, offering his guidance in football and wrestling, along with junior high girls' track. He also relished his role as assistant football coach at Illinois Wesleyan University in the mid-1990's.

Throughout his life, Dean embraced his Greek heritage to the fullest. He loved Greek music, dancing (especially church festivals), Greek food and pastries.

Dean enjoyed golf and he and Ginny spent their winters in Arizona after retirement. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan.

Dean had a profound love for Holy Apostles Orthodox Church where he showed his faith through instrumental roles in the development of the church and was immensely proud of the church's growth.

