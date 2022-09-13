May 26, 1952 - Sept. 12, 2022

FORREST — Dawn Yvonne Metz, 70 of Forrest, died at 2:38 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Fairbury with Pastor Daryl Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Forrest Twp. Cemetery, Forrest. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday, also at the church in Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Fairbury, or Moriah Foundation, Bloomington.

Dawn was born May 26, 1952, in Watseka; a daughter to Glenn Edward and Lucille Mae (Rechkemmer) Feller. She married Stanley R. Metz, August 24, 1974, in Forrest. Her husband preceded her in death on August 4, 2003. Her parents also precede her in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Noel (Garrett Thompson) Metz, Forrest; two sons: Corey (Michelle) Metz, Pontiac, Brad (Amber Hays) Metz, Forrest; five grandchildren: Makayla, Sienna, Ava, Kye and Maverick Metz; two sisters: Joy (Bob) Hakes of Minonk; Cindy (Doug) Stephens of Forrest; one brother, Scott (Laurie) Feller of Mountain View, CA.

Dawn was a 1970 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School and later attended Illinois Central College where she obtained her Physical Therapy Assistant certificate. She worked at Fairview Haven Retirement Community for 25 years as a Physical Therapy Assistant.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairbury and led a grief support group at the church for many years. She also led and participated in the Awana Kids Ministry at the Chatsworth Baptist Church. Dawn also enjoyed attending the Moriah Foundation in Bloomington.

