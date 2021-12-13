HEYWORTH — Dawn O'Dear Shelton, 55, of Heyworth IL passed away December 11, 2021. She graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 1984. Dawn was the owner and operator of O'Dears Salon and Spa in Bloomington, IL for the past 29 years.

Preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Sandy O'Dear. She is survived by her husband Stacey Shelton; and two sons: Brock and Brody Shelton. Larry Sheppard was blessed to be her father for 45 years. Larry (Joyce) Sheppard survive along with Dawn's siblings: brother, Brad (Paula) O'Dear; sisters: Melissa McKee and Brandi Sheppard Waters; brother-in-law Seth (Libby) Shelton; and sister-in-law Samey (Mike) Bose; nephews and nieces: Corey and Shaila O'Dear, Ben and Isabella McKee, Lucas and TJ Waters, Taylor and Jordan Shelton, and Byron Bose.

Dawn was a beautiful person inside and out. She had the most memorable smile. Because she had the gift of hospitality, she opened her home and heart to everyone. Dawn loved Jesus first and then she loved others (family, friends and clients). One of Dawn's favorite sayings was "Today's a good day to have a good day!" Dawn chose JOY . . . every single day.

There will be a short memorial service at 2:00 p.m. for family and close friends at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington IL on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Visitation will follow from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Bible Study Fellowship or Vale Church. http://bsfinternational.org/support Dawn attended the Bloomington IL Evening Women's class.

