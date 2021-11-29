NORMAL — Dawn M. Leman, 50, passed away suddenly at 11:17 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home in Normal.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Eastview Christian Church, Normal with Pastor Jack Patterson officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will also be 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to Bible Study Fellowship International, www.bsfinternational.org/support, to support the Bloomington IL Evening Women's class.

Dawn was born December 2, 1970 in Moline, the daughter of Donald and Zelma Kreinbring Ziegenhorn. She married Darin D. Leman on August 14, 1993 in Peoria.

He survives, she is also survived by her parents of Illinois City; four children: David (Rachel) Leman of Indianapolis, IN, Drew (Taylor-Marie) Leman of Bourbonnais, Rachel Leman of Washington, D.C. and Rebecca Leman of Normal; seven siblings: Mary (Kevin Horton) Roth of Orion, Suzanne (Eric McCoy) Ziegenhorn of Elgin, Michael Ziegenhorn of New Boston, Matthew (Janell) Ziegenhorn of Walcott, IA, Kimberly (Michael) Stoneking of Andalusia, Amanda (Charles) Durham of Taylor Ridge, and Brandon (LeAnn) Ziegenhorn of Illinois City; her mother-in-law, Gloria Leman of Washington, sister-in-law, Gina (Brian) Sampson of Plainfield, brother-in-law, Daniel (Jennifer) Leman of Washington, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Douglas Leman.

Dawn grew up in Illinois City, IL, and graduated from Bradley University in 1993 with a degree in education. She was a stay at home mom for many years before becoming a substitute teacher in Unit 5 schools. She happily served in many elementary and junior high schools throughout the district. She was dearly loved at each school where she taught and she will be missed. Her love of teaching was also exhibited in the second and third grade department of Eastview Christian Church where she was a group leader for over two decades. Her passion for children and for Jesus made serving a joy for her.

She was an active participant in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for many years and was a group leader there for the past several years. She and her family have attended Eastview Christian Church for over 25 years.

Her passions were her family, her very close friends, and her faith. She loved to teach and lead young people at school and at church. She loved Jesus and she is wrapped in his arms now.