LEXINGTON — Dawn A. Poppe, 64, of Lexington, passed away peacefully at 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her residence in rural Lexington, IL.

Dawn was born March 20, 1957, in Normal, IL, the daughter of John M. and Martha Reis Scott. She married Mark T. Watterson, on January 17, 1976. She married Kevin S. Poppe, on July 2, 1999. He survives in rural Lexington, IL.

Survivors include their children: Misti (Ryan) Tompkins and Marcus (Amy) Watterson all of Gibson City; four grandchildren: Rylee, Reagan, and Reed Tompkins, and Jesse Watterson all of Gibson City. Her brother, John (Linda) Scott of Bloomington, IL; and her brother-in-law, Kery McClure of Normal, IL. Her brothers-in-law: Kurt (Katie) Poppe of Hudson, IL, Kris (Anne) Poppe of Oswego, IL, and Keith Poppe of Rantoul, IL. Survivors also include twelve nieces and seven nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan Scott McClure; her in laws, Robert and Leona Poppe, and Barbara Poppe; and a sister-in-law, Renee Poppe.

Dawn was a 1975 graduate of Bellflower Township High School. She worked for Hicks Motor Sales of Roberts, IL, and also operated Dawn's Arts and Crafts of Gibson City, IL. She then worked for Commerce Bank of Bloomington, IL, and First Farm Credit Services of Normal, IL, from where she retired. She was also a farmwife and homemaker.

Dawn could do wonders with wood and was no stranger to power tools. In addition to her DIY projects, she loved to attend and cheer at our grandkids sporting events, and was an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church Lexington, IL, and the Prime Timers of McLean County Farm Bureau.

Visitation will be Tuesday November 30, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church. The funeral will be Wednesday December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Kyle Ronchetto officiating, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa, IL, with a lunch following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lexington. Duffy Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorial home.com.