July 9, 1938 - Aug. 19, 2022
NOKOMIS, Florida — David William Baker, 84, passed away on August 19, 2022.
He was born on July 9, 1938, in Beecher City, IL, to Elmer and Flossie Baker. David graduated from Assumption High School in 1956. He met Helen while in high school at a small church. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1961, where he was a Sigma Pi. David was a P.E, Drivers Ed. and Health teacher and coach. He coached wrestling at Clifton Central High school and became Athletic Director. David and Helen moved to Normal, IL, in 1977, where he taught and was Head Wrestling Coach. He retired in 1994. He and Helen relocated to Venice, FL, in 2000. He continued to teach Drivers Education classroom for ten more years at Sarasota Military Academy, Pineview, Cardinal Mooney and Aults Driving school. David was a summer camp counselor at Camp Highlands for Boys in Sayner, WI, from 1963 to 2018.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man of integrity and honesty. He was kind, thoughtful and sincere in every deed. David loved being a teacher and coach. He made a lasting impact on young men and women.
He is predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Flossie Baker; and brother Leland Baker.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Louise Baker; daughter, Julie (Tony) Hollingsworth of Venice, FL; grandchildren: Laura (Drew) Daly of Lombard, IL, Kohlby (Ashley) Hollingsworth Colorado Springs, CO, Dalton Hollingsworth, Bloomington, IL; great-grandchildren: Emmy, Molly,Cataleya, Kehlani, Noah and Luca.
There will be a celebration of life held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, FL, 34292, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Highlands for Boys, www.camphighlands.com//about-us//donate.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.