David William Baker

He was born on July 9, 1938, in Beecher City, IL, to Elmer and Flossie Baker. David graduated from Assumption High School in 1956. He met Helen while in high school at a small church. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1961, where he was a Sigma Pi. David was a P.E, Drivers Ed. and Health teacher and coach. He coached wrestling at Clifton Central High school and became Athletic Director. David and Helen moved to Normal, IL, in 1977, where he taught and was Head Wrestling Coach. He retired in 1994. He and Helen relocated to Venice, FL, in 2000. He continued to teach Drivers Education classroom for ten more years at Sarasota Military Academy, Pineview, Cardinal Mooney and Aults Driving school. David was a summer camp counselor at Camp Highlands for Boys in Sayner, WI, from 1963 to 2018.