BLOOMINGTON — David Stevens, 80, of Bloomington, passed away, Tuesday, October 12, in Normal.

His service will be at Noon, Saturday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the family or The Moriah Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Stevens; four children: Jeff (Tina) Stevens and Shelley Laesch, both of Bloomington, Keith Stevens and Kelly (Dawn) Stevens, both of Normal; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

David worked at Bridgestone and operated Dave's Barber Shop in Carlock.

