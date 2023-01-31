Dec. 22, 1961 - Jan. 26, 2023

EUREKA — David Stanley Zehr, 61, of Eureka, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on December 22, 1961 in Peoria to David Allen and Sue (Ondrey). He married Royce Ann Thorndyke on October 3, 1981, in Eureka. She survives.

Survivors also include his mother, Sue (Jim) Shanks of Eureka; two daughters: Royce Annie (Damian Carlin) Zehr of Rhinelander, WI, Coty Lee Zehr-Goodwin of Austin, TX; one grandchild, Royce Annabelle Daisy Carlin; one sister, Deanna (Chuck) Davidson of Eureka; three brothers: Dan Zehr of Calico Rock, AR, Bill (Denise McGuffin) Shanks of Carlock, Jim (Leslie) Shanks of Morton. He was preceded in death by his father.

Stan will be remembered most for the love he had for his family, dedication to the Green Bay Packers, and his passion for fishing and great country music.

There will be no visitation or funeral services.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family, cremation will be accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.