MINIER — David Snider, 82, of Minier IL. passed away peacefully at Methodist hospital in Peoria, IL, on January 16, 2022.

He was born August 19, 1939 in Pekin IL, to Clifton Snider and Genevieve (Shepherdson) Snider. He graduated from Hopedale High School in 1957. He then served in the US Air Force. After completing his military service, he returned home, graduating from Bradley University in 1963 with his degree in industrial technology.

David is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

He is survived by his wife, Freda; his sister, Brenna Snider of Altadena, CA; daughter, Elizabeth (Geoff) Goodlet of Cocoa Beach FL; son, Richard Snider of Los Angeles, CA; son, John (Melissa) Snider of Hopedale, IL; stepsons: Richard (Danielle) Bennett of Cedar Falls, IA and Chris Bennett of Waveland, MS. Also surviving are grandchildren: Ellen Snider, Lauryn Snider, Brody Goodlet, Gage Goodlet, Ryan Bennett, Emily Bennett, Conner Bennett and Tatyana Bennett.

David worked in several locations as a draftsman and in electrical maintenance, but his primary career was as a farmer of grain and cattle. He ran the family farm for 50-years. David also served on several board of directors, including the Tremont National Bank and St John Church in Minier. He was also a Freemason.

David had many hobbies including, owning and flying his airplane, scuba diving, horseback riding, collecting firearms and researching family genealogy.

David's greatest joy was his family and faith in God.

His funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. John"s United Church of Christ in Minier. Rev. Robert Sherman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. John's United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Minier Cemetery in Minier. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremon tis handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.

