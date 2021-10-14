BLOOMINGTON — David Scott Cummings, 66, of Bloomington, passed away on October 10, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1955, to Barney and Evelyn (Priest) Cummings in Bloomington, IL.

Surviving are his ex-wives: Helen (Busse) Robbins, Mary (Peg) (Stuckey) Cummings; children: Scott (Nancy) Cummings, Jeremy (Teri) Cummings; siblings: Brenda (Charles) Aussieker, Doug (Laurel) Cummings, Richard (Becky) Cummings: grandchildren: Matthew (Gina) Cummings, Sophie Cummings, Kyle Cummings, Sara Cummings, and Brandon Etter. He is preceded in passing by his parents.

David loved fast cars and rock-n-roll. He worked at Caterpillar, Eureka, and Nestle-Beich, where he retired after 28 years. He loved his family, and will be missed by those who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation an hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or a local VFW.