Jan. 24, 1946 - Sept. 21, 2022

ESTERO, Florida — David Reid Meek, 76, of Estero, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Hope Hospice of Fort Meyers after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Lynn DiLiberto Meek of Estero.

Memorial and committal services will be held at a later date in Bloomington, IL and Decatur, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Hospice Center of Fort Meyers, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or donor's choice.

Mr. Meek was born January 24, 1946 in San Luis Obispo, CA, the son of David Felmley Meek and Rosemary Reid Meek of Decatur, IL. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1964. He was active in the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Mr. Meek received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1968 from the University of Illinois, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He obtained an MBA degree from Tulane University in 1970.

Mr. Meek worked in various finance and accounting capacities at the General Motors Corporation (Detroit, MI), Dana Corporation (Toledo, OH), Hoover Corporation (North Canton, OH) and Chicago Pacific Corporation (Chicago, IL).

Mr. Meek was a shareholder and officer in an Illinois Sesquicentennial Family Farm now known as Meek Farms, Inc. in Carrollton, IL. He was a member of the Estero Church, the landscape committee of the Preserve at Corkscrew Homeowner Association and volunteered regularly at Lee Health-Coconut Point.

He enjoyed walking his dog Bella (locally known as the dog walking Mayor of the community) collecting coins, and he loved to travel and go on cruises. He was very proud of the retirement home he had built in Estero, FL.

Surviving are his sons: Jeffrey Meek and wife Alison (Stearns) of Cincinnati, OH, Douglas Meek and wife Elizabeth (Spencer) of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Emily, Sara, Hannah, Katherine, Ryan and Margaret Meek; and a brother, Richard Meek and wife Karen of North Haven, CT.