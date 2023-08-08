Oct. 22, 1951 - Aug. 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — David R. Wall, 71, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully in his home on August 6, 2023, surrounded by family, after a 13 month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, at Compass Church, Bloomington, with a memorial service following.

Born October 22, 1951 to John and Evelyn (Evans) Wall, he married Jean Perschall, on July 11, 1970.

She survives, along with three children: David "Christopher" (Tanya) Wall, Matt (Linda) Wall, and Julie Perschall. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Timothy Wall, Tyler Wall, Miracle Wall, Madyson Wall, Jennifer (Zac) Leonard, Amanda (Bert) Ople, Madeline Wall, and Anders Melgosa; great-grandchildren: Dexter and Lincoln Leonard, and Audrey and Evelyn "Evie" Ople; sister, Gloria (Leon) Souby; his dog, Gunther Joe; and innumerable nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Donations be made to pancan.org.

