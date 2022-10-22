Aug. 10, 1959 - Oct. 20, 2022

FAIRBURY — David R. Taylor, 63, Fairbury, died at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Daryl Evans and Pastor Steve Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church of Fairbury Awana Kids Ministry Program.

Dave was born August 10, 1959, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Claude David and Rosilla Light Taylor. He married Marsha E. Wells on October 13, 1979, in Fairbury. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Russell (Liz) Taylor, Bloomington, Kaci Taylor, Fairbury, Luke (Kristin) Taylor, Normal; five grandchildren: Cole, Addison, Clark, Daphne and Murphy; four sisters: Lynnette (Fern) Taylor, Oxnard, CA, Renee (Ed) Wenger, Strawn, Charisse (John) Lyons, Brighton, CO, Aimee Marma, Braidwood; and a special family friend, Kay Casey, Fairbury.

Dave was a 1977 graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School. He worked at PTC Alliance, Fairbury, for 32 years, Popejoy Plumbing and Heating and most recently CDS Office Technologies.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Fairbury serving as a Deacon for 15 years. He was involved in the church's Awana Kids Ministry, Sunday School leader and was a small group leader.

Dave leaned on the Lord to overcome his life's obstacles. He will be remembered for his love of our Savior, his wife, children, grandchildren and his strong desire to fix anything that crossed his path.

