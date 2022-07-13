Aug. 5, 1947 - July 9, 2022

LINCOLN — David R. McLane, 74, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Following David's directions, no service is scheduled. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Burial will be in the McLean Cemetery.

David Russell McLane was born August 5, 1947, in Bloomington, the son of Howard Russell and Hazel Emma Garner McLane.

He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Shaw of Normal; his lifelong companion, Julie Jannusch; one sister, Cindy Fletcher; and three brothers: Dan McLane, Mark (Lisha) McLane, and John McLane.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and son-in-law, Bradford Shaw.

David graduated from McLean Waynesville High School in 1965. He retired after many years in the satellite business and was a brilliant electrician. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage on various projects and spending time with his daughter.

Memorials may be made to The Baby Fold.

Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.