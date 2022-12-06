Oct. 25, 1958 - Dec. 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — David Neal Riddle, 64, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Cremation Rites were accorded and a visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Graveside inurnment will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, with Rev. Mark Wallace officiating. Memorials may be made to the Bloomington Knockers Football Program.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is assisting the family with services.

David was born October 25, 1958, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Art Foreman and Judy Neal. He married Daneia R. "Dee" Johnson on July 12, 1975, in Bloomington. She survives along with four children: Dawn (Jason) Walston of Terra Haute, IN, Daniel (Angie) Riddle of Downs, Jenny Riddle of Normal, and Jaime (Ryan) Courtney of Bloomington; one sister, Becky Riddle of Champaign; and two brothers: Chris and Boyd Riddle, both of Bloomington; and seven grandchildren: David Johnson, DJ, Ashtyn, and Bryson Riddle, Delaney Riddle, and River and Briar Courtney.

He was preceded in death by his father, Art Foreman; and his dad, Boyd Riddle; and one brother, George Riddle.

David worked in Construction, he worked for Riddle roofing and tree service, and drove a bus for Normal unit 5. He loved to hunt, fish, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.