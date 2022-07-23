Sept. 24, 1932 - July 17, 2022

NORMAL — David N. Stanton Jr., 89, of Springfield, passed away on July 17, 2022.

Dave was born on September 24, 1932, to David N. Stanton Sr. and Jewel Stanton (Gray) in the upstairs bedroom of his grandfather and grandmother's brick home in Atchison, KS. As a young man, he served in the Army during the Korean War.

After faith and family, Dave's great love was baseball and his St. Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered for his kindness, his gratefulness, and a gentle sense of humor.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Cathy (Tom) Holbrook of Normal, IL; son, Robert (Robbin) Stanton of Springfield, IL; sister, Eileen Hirtler of Goodyear, AZ; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Internment will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Christian Church, Springfield.

Please visit www.kiblerbradyruestman.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.