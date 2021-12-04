SAYBROOK — David Michael Studholme, 77, of Saybrook passed away Thursday December 2, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday December 9, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Saybrook. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday December 10, 2021, also at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. Memorial donations may be made to the Prairie Aviation Museum 2929 E Empire St. Bloomington, IL 61704

David was born June 26, 1944, in Centre Hall, PA. He is survived by two sons: Jeff Studholme of Fisher and Mark (Nikki) Studholme of Saybrook; grandchildren: Michael (Jamie), David, Derik, and Brayden (Amanda) Studholme; great-grandchildren Mackynzie Studholme, Harper Studholme, and Ava Scott; sister, Donna (Melvin) Hockenberry of Pennsylvania; girlfriend, Sharon Young of Saybrook; two nieces and two nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents Isaac and Virginia (Baumgardner) Studholme; wife, Susan, and brother, Ed.

David was an United States Air Force veteran from 1963-1983 serving two tours of Vietnam. He enjoyed doing puzzles, going to tractor pulls, and volunteering at the Aviation Museum from 2013-2021. David was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.