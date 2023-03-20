June 13, 1946 - March 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — David M. Smith, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:25 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

David was born June 13, 1946 in Bloomington, the son of Paul and Ruth (Snook) Smith. He married Janice Ann Tolan on December 29, 1968. She survives.

Also surviving are four children: Kristina Dunlap, Bloomington, Steve (Norma) Smith, Charlotte, NC, Jared (Ginnifer) Smith, El Paso and Derek (Andrea) Smith, Normal; four grandchildren: Sydny Watts, Chloe Steimle, Addison Smith and Lilyanna Smith; a great-grandchild, Brayton Watts; four siblings: Erick (Gwen) Smith, TX, Melanie Cameron and Bryan Smith, both of Bloomington and Bruce Smith, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Barbara Turner, and a son-in-law, Tony Dunlap.

David was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Army. He was a member of the Bloomington VFW.

David owned and operated D.M. Smith & Co. and was a member and past board member of the Illinois Well Drillers Association. He was an avid racing fan and a member of the NHRA.

David volunteered at St. Mary's Church activities.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the VFW, Bloomington with military rites performed at 6:00 p.m.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

