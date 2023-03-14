Jan. 27, 1950 - March 9, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — David M. Kennedy, age 73, of Bloomington, and formerly of Pontiac, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:52 p.m. at McLean County Nursing Home with family by his side.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services.

David was born on January 27, 1950, in Pontiac, IL, to Francis L. Kennedy Jr. and Emma D. (Mundschenk) Kennedy. He married Benita Margo (Digal) Kennedy on February 25, 1971. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2018.

Surviving him are his children: Jennifer Doran of Bloomington, IL, and Timothy Kennedy of Pontiac, IL; granddaughter, Sara Doran of Bloomington, IL; siblings: Sharon Spangler of Sebring, FL, and Winnifred Cox of Pontiac, IL; and one brother-in-law, Lionel of Digal, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, Douglas Doran; two brothers: Richard and Kevin Kennedy; and two sisters: Sandra Melvin and Karen Kennedy in infancy.

David attended Pontiac High School. He then went on to college. After college, he worked at multiple different jobs that include the Pontiac Chair Factory, Joliet Arsenal, Diamond Star Motors, and Mitsubishi.

David enjoyed golfing and playing the Diablo III video game. He was an avid Cubs fan.

He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorials in David's memory may be made out to McLean County Nursing Home, St. Jude Research Hospital, or to the Sara Doran Educational Fund, c//o Daniel G. Deneen, PO Box 3575, Bloomington, IL, 61702-3575.