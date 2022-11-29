Feb. 13, 1956 - Nov. 27, 2022

ROANOKE — David Lloyd Kindig, 66, of Roanoke, passed away at 4:49 a.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home with family by his side.

He was born February 13, 1956, in Peoria to Ivan and Janice (Armstrong) Kindig. He married Gay Lynne Schlossler on June 12, 1982, in East Peoria. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Janice Kindig of El Paso; two daughters: Alyssa (Matthew) Boley of Roanoke, Carolyn (Chad Reed) Kindig of West Salem, OH; two brothers: Dan and Don Kindig both of Roanoke; one sister, Brenda (Rick) Wuethrich of Secor; one grandson, River Boley; and two bonus grandchildren: Jaycee and Chad Reed Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father.

David worked at DMI in Goodfield for 20 years and was also a hired hand at Swiss Bell Farms for several years. He worked as a driver for Martin Brothers John Deer for 18 years until he was unable to work and had to retire in 2021.

Dave liked to tinker, often modifying, or improving on tools and equipment he owned. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, canoeing, riding his motorcycle and flying model planes. He appreciated a clean truck, a nicely mowed lawn, and a strait fence line.

A Celebration of Life will be held for David at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Per David's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in honor of Amy Schwind.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.