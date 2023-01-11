July 12, 1936 - Dec. 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — David Leroy Fredrick, 86, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Born July 12, 1936, in Belgrade, MN, the son of Gustav George and Juliana Augusta (Gerlach) Fredrick. Graduate of West High School, Minneapolis, MN, and Augsburg College, Minneapolis, MN. Veteran of the U.S. Marines. David married Mercia J. Anderson on September 7, 1963. He worked for IBM Corp for 27 years. David was a member of Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL. He enjoyed reading. David also enjoyed the outdoors; being on the boat with family, water skiing, fishing, four wheeling, and snowmobiling.

Survived by his wife, Mercia; children: Matthew Fredrick and Aaron (Becky) Fredrick; grandchildren: Rachel (fiancee, Jordan), Christina, Hannah, Abigail, and Joshua; great-grandchildren: MaciAnn, Maxine, and one on the way; siblings: Franklin (Mary) Fredrick, Shirley (Leonard) Martire, and Fred Nystrom; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; and siblings: Paulette (Richard) Nehotte, James and George Fredrick.

Celebration of Life Service will be held from 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 Airport Rd., Normal, IL. Fellowship and refreshments will follow until 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607 or Alzheimer's Association.

