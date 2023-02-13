Oct. 29, 1932 - Feb. 11, 2023

DEWITT — David Leone Fuller 90 of DeWitt, IL passed away at 5:27 p.m. February 11, 2023 at Farmer City Rehab, Farmer City, IL.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at McCord Cemetery, DeWitt, IL. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the David Fuller Memorial Fund.

David was born October 29, 1932 in DeWitt, IL, the son of John B. and Carrie (Coppenbarger) Fuller. He married Ava Stephenson in June of 1956 in Dewitt, IL. He later married Mary Caroline (Carter) Muller December 19, 1981 in Heyworth, IL. She passed away July 6, 2018.

Survivors include his children: Kemp Fuller, DeWitt, IL and Dan (Chrystal) Fuller, Panama City Beach, FL; four grandchildren: Jackson (Amber) Fuller, Chesapeake, VA, Joshua D. Fuller, Chesapeake, VA, Lilli "Marci" Erickson, Panama City Beach, FL, and Grayson Erickson, Panama City Beach, FL; step-daughter, Mary (William) Slaughter, El Paso, IL; and two sisters: Dorita (Kenneth) Krapf, Manhattan, IL and Dorellyn Annis, San Antonio, TX

David was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

David served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1952–1953. He retired from K & K Tool and Die, Bloomington, IL after 38 years of service. David was an avid hunter and fisherman who made his own muzzle loaders.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.