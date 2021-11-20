BLOOMINGTON — David Leo O'Rourke passed away in the early hours of October 23, 2021, at Edward Hospital, Naperville, IL. While this date marks the end of David's physical presence in the lives of his family, friends, loving girlfriend, students, and anyone lucky enough to have been impacted by him, or merely felt the presence of his mischievous, yet gentle-giant essence and booming broadcaster voice - according to David, his energy has now merely taken new form.

David was born on April 8, 1960, to Patrick Philip O'Rourke and Mary Virginia (Raycraft) O'Rourke of LeRoy, IL. He was the 9th of 10 children. As a son of Patrick and Virginia he was steered toward a work ethic that served as a foundation in his life, and was provided plentiful opportunities for education and exploration.

David was educated at LeRoy public schools and the University of Illinois. In his words, he "traveled involuntarily through his early life and traveled voluntarily through his later years when he learned about the world." David was a curious seeker who was driven by the desire to live a purpose-filled life. He lived predominantly in LeRoy/Downs/Bloomington from 1960 till 2006 and engaged in a variety of jobs yet none fit his true passion and purpose. He felt called to write and teach. So, in 2006, David struck out boldly to explore the world and chart his own unique path. In 2006, David moved to China where he became a teacher of English language, culture and history. From 2006 - 2016 he taught at several universities in China, mostly near Guangzhou. David taught over 3,000 students. He loved teaching and treated his students as friends. He won the "Favorite Teacher" prize of "Neusoft" while teaching in Guangzhou. In his mind, in order to learn from someone, you had to become friends with someone. And so, David would often be found teaching his students how to play cards or other games so that playing, bonding and learning all occurred in tandem.

While in China, David also found love and companionship. He was the best friend and soul-mate of Fanny Lyu. They had a happy life together for a number of years. David was forced to move back to the United States in 2016, after contracting a serious illness that damaged his heart and curtailed his ability to continue teaching. Though a world apart, David and Fanny, continued to meet up whenever possible. Sadly, these visits were prevented after the outbreak of the Corona virus in 2019. In the Spring of 2021 David was diagnosed with late stage lung cancer and his health deteriorated quickly. Fanny remained in daily contact with David throughout his illness and grieves his loss greatly.

David was known by Fanny and his community in China, as a powerful man, who inspired people around him. He encouraged those he loved to, if not raising a child, to teach a child, and inspire a child to make the world a better place. David's journey in the United States and abroad solidified his life-long understanding, that those who believe in what is just and what is right live in all nations. And that a person - a community - who holds these core beliefs, is boundless.

David is survived by his sister, Peg (Al) Trunek of Lisle, IL; brother, Patrick (Helen) O'Rourke of Normal, IL; brother, Dan (Denise) O'Rourke of Greely, CO; and Michael (Susan) O'Rourke of Bloomington, IL; sister, Kathleen (Doug) Johnson of Mundelein, IL; sister-in-law, Rita (wife of brother Kevin) O'Rourke of Pekin, IL; and soul-mate Fanny Lyu of China; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews and their partners who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat ('07) and Virginia ('16) O'Rourke; and brothers: John O'Rourke ('82), Jerry O'Rourke ('07), Kevin O'Rourke ('13) and Joe O'Rourke ('17).

A small, private on-line memorial will be held on Sunday, December 5, to honor David's life.