ROUND ROCK, Texas — David Lee Sanders passed away, Sunday, February 6, in Round Rock, TX, at the age of 84, after a long illness.

He was born April 20, 1937, in Lincoln, IL, the third son of five children to Wilbur and Mildred Jones Sanders. He married Jenette Freed February 24, 1962 at the Danvers Baptist Church. David graduated from Prairie Bible College, Alberta, Canada in 1969. Melinda and Scott were born while he and Jenette were students.

David returned to Bloomington, IL, and served as Assistant Director of the Home Sweet Home Mission for four-years, instrumental in relocation to its present location. He became Executive Director of the Rescue Mission of Utica, NY, in 1974 and retired 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Jenette; daughter, Melinda Foley of Harker Heights, TX. Son, Scott (Tami) of Clark Mills, NY; one granddaughter, Jacqueline (Cody) Waterman of Rome, NY; two grandsons, Kyle Foley of Austin, TX, and Phoenix Sanders of Clark Mills, NY; a great-granddaughter, Ayame "Mae" Waterman of Rome, NY, his sister, Rosemary Awe; brother, Robert (Sandra) Sanders; sister-in-law, Bonnie Sanders f Lincoln; IL, sister-in-law, Judith Freed Hunt of Gainesville FL; sister-in-law, Joan Freed of Laredo, TX.

He was predeceased by his parents: brothers: Marshall and Dean Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Rescue Mission of Utica, 293 Genesee Street, Utica, NY, 13501 or Home Sweet Home Mission, 303 E. Oakland Ave. Bloomington IL, 61701.

Condolences can be left at https://www.beckchapels.com/obituary/david-sanders