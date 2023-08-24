May 6, 1942 - Aug. 23, 2023

PONTIAC — David Lee Brown, 81, of Pontiac, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 7:30 am in Pontiac.

According to his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded. He will be laid to rest with his wife of 60 years, Hallie Ann (Grimes) Brown at Oakwood Cemetery in Pittsfield at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

David, the third of four children, was born May 6, 1942, in Pontiac, IL, to Milton and Betty (Bronson) Brown of Odell. He met his wife, Hallie, in Pontiac, and they were married on July 3, 1962. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2022.

Surviving are David and Hallie's three daughters: Jennifer Lee (Tom) Moeller of Clarendon Hills, IL, Sarah Elizabeth (Rod) Brown-Morgan of Pontiac, IL, and Laura Ellen (Mark) Vogel of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Lauren Elizabeth (Vince) Moeller-Jaron, Addison Lee (Colin) Driscoll, Maggie Elise (Dylan Sams) Moeller, Clare Ellen Vogel, Bobbie Marie Vogel, and Jack David Vogel; brother, John (Sandra) Brown of Bloomington, IL; and his first great-grandchild arriving in December. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and one great-great-great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hallie; brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Joan) Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Toni (Robert) Stadel; and grandson, Jacob Ryan Starks.

David was a graduate of Odell High School, class of 1960. After graduation, David served his city and county for over 30 years as a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy, City of Pontiac Police Officer, and Fire Fighter. He retired in 2001, as Deputy Chief, after 30 years with the Pontiac Fire Department. David had an amazing passion for cars, spending 50 years doing body shop work in Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to the Pontiac Fire Department, 413 N. Mill Street, #2, Pontiac, IL, 61764; or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.