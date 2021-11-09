SAYBROOK — David L. "Mush" Roesch, 58, of Saybrook, IL, died at 4:48 p.m. on October 26, 2021.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor, IL. Services will be at a later date. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Anchor, IL at a later date. Memorials may be made to the church in David's honor. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

David was born on October 26, 1963, son of Earl and Anna Mae Zachay Roesch.

Surviving are his three sons: Derek Kyle Roesch, Illinois; Tylor (Brooke Reynolds) Nowlin, Cooksville, IL, and Nathaniel Nowlin, Illinois; four grandchildren: Adyson Defries, Layla Trhlik, Parker Dale Sargeant and Karter Jaxon Nowlin; one sister, Becky (Mike) Roesch Aper. He is preceded in death by both parents.

Mush was a hardworking, loving father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

