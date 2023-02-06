May 4, 1948 - Feb. 3, 2023

PAXTON — David L. Hastings, 74, of Paxton, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Country Health Care of Gifford.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Paxton, 220 W. Center Street, with Rev. Pat Allin officiating. A private family burial will be held at Bethany Cemetery, Moweaqua. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is handling arrangements.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church of Paxton.

Dave was born May 4, 1948 in Decatur the son of Lyle and Thelma Burke Hastings. He married Judy Becker in 1968 at the United Methodist Church of Moweaqua.

Along with his wife, Judy; he is survived by two sons: Joel (Mary) Hastings of Loda, Cliff (Ron)Hastings of St. Joseph; four granddaughters: Asti, Jolee, Alexandra and Sydney Hastings; one sister, Gloria Finson of Monticello; and a sister-in-law, Vicky Hastings of St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mike Hastings.

Dave graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1966 and from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He was a farmer and also General Manager of the Ludlow Co-op Grain Elevator retiring in 2008.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton and had served on the church council and also as a church Trustee. He was a member of the Illinois Grain Association and a former school board member of the Cornell-Flanigan School District and PBL School District.

Dave enjoyed fast-pitch softball, umpiring and fishing in Canada. He loved being outside and farming.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Paxton. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.