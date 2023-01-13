June 25, 1935 - Jan. 11, 2023

GRIDLEY — David L. Hardman, 87, of Gridley, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

He was born June 25, 1935, in Normal, IL, to Marshall and Cora McKeoun. He was raised by his step mother, Mildred (Xanders) Hardman after the death of his biological mother. He married Evelyn Rinkenburger on June 8, 1958, in Gridley. She died July 29, 1996, in Gridley. He was later introduced to Carol Hornickle, a special and significant woman he would be with for more than 12 years of his life.

Surviving are his significant other Carol Hornickle of Fairbury; one son, Mark (Patty) Hardman of Lexington; one daughter, Lori Hardman of Gridley; one sister, Trilby Sedgwick of Bloomington; one brother, Leslie "Butch" Hardman of Lexington; two grandchildren, Carlye (Bryce) Muir and Josh Hardman all of Lexington; and one great-grandson, David Joseph Muir of Lexington.

He was preceded in death by two sisters: Lucille Durflinger and Ruby Stevenson; and two brothers: Loren Hardman and Kaywin "Jack" Hardman.

David worked for Hart-Carter Manufacturing for several years before retiring. He attended both Christ Community Church and Cropsey United Methodist Church over the years. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Christ Community Church in Gridley. Visitation will be the evening prior on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church in Gridley. Burial will be in Gridley Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please made memorial contributions to Baby Fold (www.thebabyfold.org) or Gridley Emergency Medical Service (GEMS) 105 East 3rd St. Gridley, IL, 61744.

