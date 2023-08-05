Oct.18, 1989 - July 18, 2023

MACKINAW — David Lawrence "Buddy - The Hooligan" McGinnis II, was born October 18, 1989, to Bradley McGinnis and Tina "TJ" (Ron) Martin. He went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his mother, Tina "TJ" Martin and stepfather, Ron Martin; as well as stepmother, Tina McGinnis; siblings: Melissa (Timothy) Goodhart, Josh (Jade) Martin, Brock (Kendra) McGinnis, Jacob Martin, Jarrod (Amy) Martin, Wesley Martin; and adopted brother, Zach "Fwee" (Makalia) Scoby; also surviving are many nieces and nephews; both his grandmothers; and a very large extended family that he loved very much.

Buddy loved sports, especially football, wrestling and the UFC. During grade school and junior high he was active in JFL football.

Buddy attended Normal West High School in Normal, IL, and graduated from Eureka High School in Eureka, IL, in 2009. During junior high and high school Buddy was an avid wrestler. He advanced to the State finals every year during his high school career.

He then took his love of wrestling and entered the world of MMA. At the height of his fighting career, he retained eight championship belts simultaneously. He became a mentor and trainer to many younger and fellow fighters.

Another passion of Buddy's was gaming. Some of his favorites were Diablo, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, and his favorite was Conquer Bad Fur Day on Nintendo 64. He would spend hours with his friends and family playing and usually beating everyone.

Buddy loved spending time with family and friends; cookouts, holidays and just time visiting. He believed in having a strong bond of family. He also loved Jesus and enjoyed time at church. His favorite part of the services was the worship music, which he listened to frequently outside of church.

Buddy had a quiet spirit and a kind soul. He always wore his heart on his sleeve. He was someone who was always willing to help anyone any way he could. He touched and impacted the lives of everyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He will be greatly missed.

Preceding him in death were his father, Bradley McGinnis; and both his grandfathers.

Cremation services have been performed, and the family will have a celebration Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Deer Creek Legion 31473 American Legion Rd, Mackinaw, IL, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, IL, to help the family with final expenses. Any remaining funds will be donated in honor of Buddy to mental health and addiction organizations in the local area.