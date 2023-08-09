Dec. 7, 1957 - Aug. 6, 2023

NORMAL — David Knight, 65, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Carle Hospice lovingly surrounded by family. He was born December 7, 1957 to Robert and Catharine (Watke) Knight of Normal.

He married Sara Sands on December 23, 2007 at the First United Methodist Church of Normal.

She survives along with his mother; sisters: Elaine Knight, Lincoln, Susan (Michael) Merrick, Normal, Mary (Jim) Knightwright, Lombard; sister-in-law, Cindy (Dennis) Helmers, Fairbury; and mother-in-law, Donna Sands, Bloomington.

He is also survived by nieces/nephews: John (Lara) Merrick, Cathy (Josh) Myers, Alexander Knightwright, Benjamin (Kritika) Knightwright, Brian (Kelly) Helmers, Kristin (Sanjit) Saluja; and six great-nephews/niece; as well as by his best friend (of many decades), Jim Cruser.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Knight and father-in-law, Gordon Sands and his beloved maternal "aunt Laney" Watke.

David studied music at ISU, Normal and was a talented vocalist, performing in Chicago, locally with his choir family, with his wife in his band "Tens of Dollars", and as a sought-after soloist. He naturally shared his passion for music, enjoying finding the harmonies of life. He retired from Frontier Communications in 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Normal on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 am. with a visitation preceding the service starting at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow, in a private family gathering, at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to the Normal First United Methodist Church Choir or a charity of donor's choice.