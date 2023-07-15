Oct. 9, 1942 - July 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — David K. "Keith" Mikel, 80, of Bloomington, died on July 12, 2023, at home after succumbing to complications from the progressive, degenerative effects of battling muscular dystrophy for the past 32 years.

A private funeral Mass will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. A private burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Keith was born on October 9, 1942, in Bloomington, IL, to Rex and Dorothy Gretter Mikel. He married Rita Killian on January 25, 1964, in Chenoa, and they had three sons, David, John Patrick, and Mark.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 59 years; their youngest son, Mark (Mary); and six grandchildren: Andrew (Halle) and Patrick Mikel, and Zachary, Ethan, Zoe, and Mia Mikel. Also surviving are his sister, Chloe (Harold) Misch; his brother, Guy (Beatriz) Mikel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John (Stacie) Killian; and some very special nieces and nephews. Keith is preceded in death by his parents; and two sons: David and John Patrick.

Keith began his 40-year banking career at the former McLean County Bank and retired from Heartland Bank and Trust in 2005. During that time, his roles ranged from operations and administration to agriculture and business lending. He especially enjoyed being a loan officer and took great pride in helping others achieve their ambitions of owning farmland or starting a business. He helped the community in many ways, including serving as a board member for the Lexington Park District, the Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community, and the Chenoa Ambulance Service. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna. His unwavering faith and positive attitude while facing the adversity of muscular dystrophy was inspirational to many.

Keith formed many lifelong friendships, always looked forward to annual Canadian fishing trips as long as he was able and continued to have spirited political debates over a glass of wine. For Keith, his family and friends were everything. His love had no limits.

The family wants to thank Morgan, Emile, Katy and Darla for helping Rita keep Keith in the comfort of his own home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, or online to mda.donordrive.com.

