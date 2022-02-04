BLOOMINGTON — David K. Franz, 86, of Bloomington, IL "laid down his tools" Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

A combined visitation and memorial service to celebrate his life is being planned for Saturday, April 9, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Normal with Pastor Matt Wilcox officiating. Inurnment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Dave was born January 12, 1936, in Ft. Wayne, IN, to Francis K. and Nell K. (Zimmerman) Franz. He attended Illinois Wesleyan University and graduated from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. He married his true love, Kay Wright, on June 29, 1958, at First Presbyterian Church, Normal. He proudly served in the United States Army at Fort Ord, Monterey, CA.

Dave is survived by his wife of 63-years, Kay Franz (Sugar Creek Care Facility, Normal); his daughter, Sarah Franz Wheeler (Greg) of Birmingham, AL; sister, Susan Franz (Judith Markowitz), Chicago; brother, Rick Franz, Santa Fe, NM; He is also survived by six grandchildren, Sarah's children: Hannah Wheeler Searles (Christopher), Atlanta, GA, Evelyn Wheeler, College Station, TX, John Wheeler, Champaign; and Doug's children: Brady Franz, Anton Franz, and Charles Franz, all of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Franz, Danvers; and sons: James Franz, Bettendorf, IA, and Douglas Franz, Elk River, MN.

A beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, Dave was also blessed with a wealth of dear friends. He was a true son of this community and cherished everything about the beauty of the Midwest. From his early days on the farm, to his study of agriculture and successful careers at Ralston Purina, Equitable Life and John Deere Insurance, he fostered a sincere love and respect for both the seasons of nature and the seasons of life.

Over sixty-years of unwavering loyalty to all things Illini brought Dave so much joy. He and Kay were football season ticket holders for four decades and the co-authors of hundreds of happy autumn afternoons spent tailgating with lifelong friends.

After retiring in 1999, Dave and Kay moved back to Bloomington-Normal to, once again, enjoy their childhood community and the love of family and friends. For many years, Dave valued his volunteer work with young people as a McLean County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). He treasured his fellow alumni of Normal Community High School and was active in reunion planning. He was very involved at First Presbyterian Church, serving as usher, deacon and small group member. Dave and Kay enjoyed many winter months in the Destin, FL, golfing and beachcombing with acquaintances old and new, and was a charter member of the ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out).

The family would like to thank the staff at Carle Bromenn as well as the wonderful friends and prayer warriors at First Presbyterian who gave much joy and support to both Dave and Kay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Normal, 2000 E. College Avenue, 61761.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.