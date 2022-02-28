PONTIAC — David J. Fry, 52, of Pontiac, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:03 P.M. at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

His service will be Friday March 4, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating and burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac.

Visitation will be Friday March 4, 2022, from 10:30 until the service at the Church in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

David was born January 3, 1970, in Pontiac to Elzie H and Arlene (Urban) Fry. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his brothers, Daniel (Linda) Fry of Pontiac and Michael (Patti) Fry of Bloomington; sister Patti (Rod) Zehr of Pontiac; nieces and nephews, Steven (Angela) Fry of Chicago, IL, Douglas Fry of Plano, TX, Haley Fry of Chicago, IL, Brandon Zehr of Madison, WI, and Ellery Fry of Tampa, FL,; great-nieces, Layla Fry and Elena Fry of Chicago.

He was preceded by his father Elzie.

David was a graduate of Pontiac Grade School and High School. He participated at the Future's Unlimited training Center in Pontiac. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Special Olympics, Futures Unlimited basketball team all of Pontiac. He enjoyed his trips to Door County Wisconsin, fishing, boating, riding his bike, family parties, and eating fried chicken. Most of all he enjoyed rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Family would like to thank Futures Unlimited for the decades of training, friendships, love and care given to David.

Memorials may be made to Futures Unlimited, 210 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, IL 61764.

