Sept. 3, 1952 – April 27, 2023

NORMAL — David was a loving son, brother, and father when he passed away from cancer Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the age of 70.

David was a 1970 graduate of NCHS. While working at Sandy's Hamburgers, he attended ICC, earning his Associate Degree in Electronic Engineering Technology in 1973. He worked for General Telephone of the Midwest from 1973 to 1979, when he was recruited to work for ROLM. He was working for ROLM when it was purchased by IBM in 1985. He worked for IBM, Siemens and Cisco Systems. He was working for Cisco as a Senior Product Manager when he retired in 2008. He earned his Information Technology Degree from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in 2014. He developed the world's first H.323 Contact Center.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Shirley English; and his younger sister, Susan English Wilcox. He is survived by his youngest sister, Mary English; his daughters: Amanda (Mandy) English Mckinzie, Katherine (Katy) English Ritchey; and his grandchildren: Thomas Ritchey and Jenna Ritchey.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be conducted by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home at Braceville Gardner Cemetery on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may directed to the American Cancer Society.

For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.