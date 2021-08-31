WAPELLA — David Holland, 62, passed peacefully at his home in Wapella August 24, 2021 with his family. At his request, there will be no services.

Surviving are his sisters: Cheryl Rich and Elizabeth (Rick) Lord. He was preceded in death by both parents, John Holland and Shirley Jones. Also a nephew, Shawn Lord.

David was a lifelong plumber, with Holland Bros., Inc. and Mayol Plumbing. He loved to fish, cook and take care of his many pets. Later in life he enjoyed woodworking and his flowers. Most of all he showed his gratefulness and unselfishness with his sisters.

Anyone wishing to help with his final expenses, please mail to David Holland, 404 S. Fifth Street, Wapella, IL 61777.