April 3, 1936 - May 31, 2023

DOWNS — David G. Roop, 87, of Downs passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL. He was born April 3, 1936, in Normal, IL, to Graham and Mary (Cole) Roop. David married the love of his life, Linda Dunlap on August 24, 1954.

Surviving are loving wife of 68 years, Linda; children: David Bruce (Ronda) Roop, Ivan Bret (Michelle) Roop, Jenny Lynn (Greg) Curtis; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in passing by his daughter, Mary Gail; son-in-law, Roger Hinthorn; parents, Graham and Mary Roop; and sister, Shirley Roop.

David's special joy was his family: he had an amazing friendship with his brother-in-law, Ike Dunlap. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, cards, and camping.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.