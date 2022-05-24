April 23, 1938 - May 21, 2022

BENSON — David G. Moritz, 84, of Benson, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born on April 23, 1938, in Benson, IL, to David and Cassie Reinken Moritz. He married Orpha Yoder on March 26, 1960, in Eureka, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is one son, Scott (Janet) Moritz of Mooresville, IN; one daughter, Teri (Tom) Gauwitz of Roanoke, IL; four grandchildren: Ashley Moritz, Tabitha (Mark) Wagner, Trista (Rob) Hanauer, Tim Gauwitz; five great-grandchildren: Carter Moritz, Matthew, Ryan, Emma, and Ellie Hanauer; and one sister, Gloria Punke of Benson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Wesley, and one sister, Betty Hodel.

David was a truck driver for 47-years at Roanoke Concrete, retiring after 47-years of service.

He was a lifelong member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery in rural Roanoke with Pastor Joy Miller officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.