June 17, 1929 - Feb. 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — David Eugene Bridgwater, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:55 AM Friday, February 17, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a funeral for David at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Danny McCubbins will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Memorial Home. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington - Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

David was born in Normal on June 17, 1929, to Alic Guy and Viola Cramer Bridgwater. He married Mary Lee on July 17, 1953, in Normal. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2022. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Bridgwater; and only sibling, Robert Bridgwater.

Surviving are two daughters: Susan Schroeder and Pam Wheat, both of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Craig (Dottie) Laudeman of Morris, IL, Jessica Troyer of Alexander, AR, Jacinda (Erik) Rutledge of Heyworth, IL, and Melissa Clem of Bloomington; and eight great-grandchildren.

After high school, David served four years in the Army, three of those in the Korean War. After returning home, he married and worked more than thirty years for GTE as a senior warehouse supervisor. He later worked in the IRS building doing janitorial work for several years. He was a happy man and will be remembered for being such a nice guy who loved spending time with family. He was a handyman who enjoyed refinishing furniture and painting houses. He also enjoyed old country music and Glenn Miller, and hunting in his younger years. He and his late wife enjoyed years of dancing, bowling, playing cards, Dominoes, and Tripoley. They also loved playing bingo, and slots on occasion, and watching basketball games, which he played in high school and was a fan of the Chicago Bulls team.

He and his wife were past members of Covell Community Church, Bloomington Elk's Lodge, the Bloomington Moose Lodge, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children of Chicago, IL, at www.LovetotheRescue.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.