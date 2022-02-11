David Edgar Isaacson

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, which will conclude with the Trisagion, a short Orthodox prayer service.

David earned his engineering degree at Bradley University and was a proud veteran of U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Holy Apostles Orthodox Church and the NRA. With his blue-collar blood and white-collar mind, he founded and led Isaacson Construction where he always displayed tenacity, strength and dependability. David had a love of the history of his country and a natural gift for teaching others his trade. While his expectations of his work family were high, he was also quick to show compassion and generosity. A man who placed family above all else, David will be most remembered for the love he showed his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.