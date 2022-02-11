BLOOMINGTON — David Edgar Isaacson, 82, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 10, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.
His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, which will conclude with the Trisagion, a short Orthodox prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Apostles Orthodox Church.
He was born July 17, 1939, in Rock Island, a son of Willard and Madeline Hansgen Isaacson. He married Janie Dikos on July 4, 1965, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife; a son, Todd (Amber) Isaacson; a daughter, Holly (Bryan) Lowery; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Nancy) Isaacson; a sister-in-law, Stella Thompson; and a brother-in-law, Harry Hoyt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gay Isaacson Hoyt; and his daughter-in-law, Angela Isaacson.
David earned his engineering degree at Bradley University and was a proud veteran of U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Holy Apostles Orthodox Church and the NRA. With his blue-collar blood and white-collar mind, he founded and led Isaacson Construction where he always displayed tenacity, strength and dependability. David had a love of the history of his country and a natural gift for teaching others his trade. While his expectations of his work family were high, he was also quick to show compassion and generosity. A man who placed family above all else, David will be most remembered for the love he showed his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
