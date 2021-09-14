David Dean "Gravy" Heavilin

Surviving David is his wife of forty-seven years Trudy Heavilin of Strawn; their four children: Bridget Heavilin of Fairbury, Gena (Brian) Vernon of Strawn, Stacey Heavilin of Strawn and Ashdon Heavilin of Strawn; seven grandchildren: Wyatt, Shelby and Chase Vernon, Landon Collins, Ashdon Heavilin, and Summer and Raygen Huber; and his siblings: Delmar (Sharon) Heavilin of Gibson City, Dorothy Lilienthal of Carlock, Ray (Suzie) Heavilin of CA, Larry (Florence) Heavilin of LeRoy, Kenny (Sue) Heavilin of LeRoy, Tom (Sharon) Heavilin of Gibson City, Ralph Heavilin of Saybrook, Bev (Allen) Baker of Melvin, Roger (Teresa) Heavilin of Saybrook and Jerry of Sibley; sister-in-law Martha Heavilin; father-in-law Jack Walton; and many nieces and nephews that he shared many laughs with. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Donnie and Steve and a sister Betty Sue.

Gravy was currently employed at Caterpillar in Pontiac having been there for twenty-seven years as a grinding specialist. Gravy was Trudy's life, best friend, and partner for 47 special years, where you saw one you usually saw the other. They have three daughters and seven wonderful grandchildren of which each one held a special place and was always doing something with grandpa, whether mowing, gardening, chopping wood, golf cart rides, attending and watching ball games or projects around the house. When he did take time for himself you could bet, he was into a good book. Gravy not only had his grandchildren he also had his Caterpillar family some of whom called him Grandpa. For something so unexpected, to happen, it has left such a big hole in our hearts. He will forever be missed. We love you Dear, Dad, and Grandpa forever and always!