Feb. 6, 1951 - April 12, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — David "Dave" Adams Sr. died on April 12, 2023, at the age of 72. He was born on February 6, 1951, in Columbus, Georgia to Doretha Adams.

Dave loved his family speaking of them often and proudly. As a father he lived for his sons and then his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The joy his family gave him was clear to all who knew him.

A rare and valuable worker, Dave worked a range of jobs from his apartment maintenance business to motel maintenance management, to new home construction to many years driving a cab. Dave was dependable and results driven. Dave served in Vietnam from 1968 until 1971 continuing friendships with other Veterans for many years.

Dave made friends everywhere he went. He had a great sense of humor, was well informed and fun to be around. He was a friend you could always count on and he will be sadly missed.

Dave is survived by his two sons: David Adams Jr. and Justin "JJ " Adams; his mother, Doretha Johnson; brother, James; sister, Loretta; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A quote Dave used recently that we will all remember fondly "What a long strange trip it's been."